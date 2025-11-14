Jets Get Health Boost as Early-Season Breakout Attends Practice

The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to turn a rough stretch around as the team works to return to full health. Winnipeg has dropped four of its last five games, but there are signs of optimism as key players return from injury. Forwards Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti, and defenseman Dylan Samberg have all recently come off the injured reserve list, providing a much-needed lift to the lineup.

Adding to the positive news, Jets color analyst Mitchell Clinton reported that forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke took part in practice Wednesday wearing regular jerseys. Their presence on the ice suggests that Koepke could return to the bottom-six forward group, while Barron has the potential to resume his early-season breakout.

Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) on X

Hello from Calgary, where the #NHLJets will practice in a couple of minutes. Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke are on the ice in regular jerseys. This would be the first time for Barron in a regular.

Barron, 26, has been a standout in the season’s opening stretch, tallying three goals and two assists in his first four games. Four of those five points came at even strength, with one shorthanded goal, including a clutch game-winner. However, Barron’s production has slowed, registering just one assist over his last eight games, a slump partially attributed to lingering injury issues. Now fully healthy, the Halifax native could pick up where he left off.

Barron’s journey to becoming a reliable bottom-six forward has been marked by steady development. Drafted by the New York Rangers in the sixth round, 174th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, he spent three seasons at Cornell University, earning ECAC Hockey Player of the Year honors as a junior. He signed with the Rangers in 2020 and made his NHL debut during the 2020–21 season. In March 2022, Barron was traded to Winnipeg as part of the deal that sent Andrew Copp to New York.

Over five NHL seasons, he has appeared in 268 games and recorded 66 points, with his contributions often measured more in effort and consistency when it comes to forechecking and versatility than in statistics.

Koepke, 27, also provides depth for the Jets. Last season, he posted a career-high 17 points in 73 games and could look to build on that performance, potentially surpassing the 20-point mark while anchoring the bottom-six forward group. With a healthier lineup and depth players like Barron and Koepke ready to return, the Jets are hoping to snap their skid and regain the consistency that has defined their success in recent years.

