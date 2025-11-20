Jets Ink Five-Year, $25 Million Extension With Captain Adam Lowry

The Winnipeg Jets announced Wednesday evening that captain Adam Lowry has agreed to terms with the team on a new five-year agreement worth $25 million, with an annual cap hit at $5 million per season. Lowry had been on track to hit unrestricted free agency this summer when his existing five-year, $16.25-million deal expired.

The veteran center is coming off a career-best season with 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points in 73 games. After missing the start of the season due to off-season hip surgery, Lowry has recorded one goal and two assists in seven games while playing his unique style of play, signature to the Jets captain now through the 2030-31 season.

The 32-year-old has received Selke Trophy votes in each of the past two years thanks to his dependable defensive game and a physical presence few can match, highlighted recently by his viral hit on Flames center Nazem Kadri.

When assembling the roster for Team Canada ahead of the Four Nations Face-Off, Lowry’s name surfaced repeatedly thanks to his reliable, hard-nosed playing style and the value he brings to any lineup. Throughout most of his career, Lowry’s contributions have flown under the radar, but the team’s recent success has finally highlighted to the hockey world just how impactful the Canadian center truly is.

Over the past two seasons, during which Lowry has truly hit his stride, he’s produced 28 goals and 41 assists for 69 points, recorded 125 blocked shots and 321 hits, and sustained one of the league’s better faceoff win rates at 50.4 per cent.

A lifetime member of the Winnipeg organization, Lowry has played all 12 of his NHL seasons with the team and was named captain in 2023. Across 782 career games, he has totaled 122 goals and 276 points.

