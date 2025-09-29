Jets' Dylan Samberg Out For 6-8 Weeks With Broken Wrist

Winnipeg's Dylan Samberg will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a wrist injury, according to head coach Scott Arniel.

The injury reportedly occurred during Saturday's preseason matchup against the Calgary Flames, when Samberg took a hit from forward Ryan Lomberg and was forced to leave the game.

Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley is expected to take over Samberg's role in the top-four defense pairings, according to Daily Faceoff, with other options being Haydn Fleury and Ville Heinola.

Samberg, 26, posted 20 points in 60 games last season while averaging 21:08 of ice time. He also led the team with a plus-34 rating.

The 26-year-old Minnesota native recently signed a three-year contract extension this offseason carrying a $5.75-million average annual value.