    Jets' Dylan Samberg Out For 6-8 Weeks With Broken Wrist

    Jake Tye
    Sep 29, 2025, 17:32
    Updated at: Sep 29, 2025, 17:43

    Winnipeg's Dylan Samberg will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a wrist injury, according to head coach Scott Arniel. 

    Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a broken wrist, head coach Scott Arniel announced Monday.

    The injury reportedly occurred during Saturday's preseason matchup against the Calgary Flames, when Samberg took a hit from forward Ryan Lomberg and was forced to leave the game.

    Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley is expected to take over Samberg's role in the top-four defense pairings, according to Daily Faceoff, with other options being Haydn Fleury and Ville Heinola. 

    Samberg, 26, posted 20 points in 60 games last season while averaging 21:08 of ice time. He also led the team with a plus-34 rating.

    The 26-year-old Minnesota native recently signed a three-year contract extension this offseason carrying a $5.75-million average annual value.