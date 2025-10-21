Jets' Logan Stanley Breaks Quirky Scoring Streak, Ties Unique NHL Record

In the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, defenseman Logan Stanley did more than help his team secure two points, he made a small piece of NHL history.

Stanley scored his second goal of the season, marking the first time in his career that he has found the back of the net more than once in a single campaign. The goal ended a uniquely specific streak that had followed him since his debut: for each of his first five NHL seasons, Stanley scored exactly one goal.

The oddly consistent pattern drew attention from fans wondering whether it might be an NHL record. That question was answered on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast, where hosts Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas revealed that Sportsnet’s statistics department had dug into the data.

According to their findings, Stanley is the first player in league history to score exactly one goal in each of his first five NHL seasons. While no other player has ever started their career that way, three former NHLers in Mike Weber, Scott Parker, and Rich Pilon have each managed five different seasons of one-goal production at various points in their careers.

Weber, a former Buffalo Sabre, logged 341 career games and was known for his stay-at-home style. Parker, a noted enforcer during his time with the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks, likewise wasn’t expected to provide much offense. Pilon, who played over 600 NHL games, was similarly renowned for his defensive toughness.

The record for the most non-consecutive one-goal seasons belongs to former defenseman Jassen Cullimore, who reached the single-goal mark in eight different campaigns. Over a 15-season NHL career spanning 812 games with five teams, Cullimore tallied 26 goals and 85 assists for 111 points, and was part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2004 Stanley Cup–winning roster.

Stanley’s place among these names adds a layer of curiosity to what has already been an intriguing season for the Jets. Known far more for his physicality and reliable defensive play than offensive contributions, the 6-foot-7, 231-pound defenseman from Kitchener, Ontario, was selected 18th overall by Winnipeg in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Since making his debut in the 2020–21 season, he has suited up for more than 150 games with the Jets and currently carries a cap hit of $1.25 million in the final year of his contract. With two goals already this season, Stanley may be building a case for an extension.

