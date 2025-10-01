Jets Make Eight Cuts

The Winnipeg Jets have made eight cuts as training camp draws to a close.

With the calendar having now turned to October, the Jets have been quick to drop the hammer on a number of players as the 2025-26 opening night roster begins to take shape.

On Monday, the team released forwards Danny Zhilkin, Phil Di Giuseppe and Mason Shaw to the Manitoba Moose.

Tuesday saw defencemen Tyrel Bauer, Isaak Phillips, Dawson Barteaux and Ashton Sautner sent to the AHL, while forward Kieron Walton was sent back to the OHL's Sudbury Wolves.

This leaves the Jets with 37 players vying for spots on the final 23-man roster. Making things a tad easier for some would be the long-term injuries to Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg - both of whom are expected to return in November. They do not count towards the 23-man limit.

Remaining players at Jets camp:

Goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck, Eric Comrie, Thomas Milic, Dominic DiVincentiis.

Defencemen: Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Neal Pionk, Luke Schenn, Colin Miller, Logan Stanley, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Kale Clague, Elias Salomonsson.

Forwards: Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Gabe Vilardi, Jonathan Toews, Cole Perfetti, Gustav Nyquist, Nino Niederreiter, Alex Iafallo, Vlad Namestnikov, Morgan Barron, David Gustafsson, Tanner Pearson, Samuel Fagemo, Mason Shaw, Parker Ford, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Colby Barlow, Brayden Yager, Cole Koepke, Walker Duehr, Nikita Chibrikov, Brad Lambert.

Injured: Dylan Samberg, Adam Lowry