Jets Make Goalie Swap: Send Milic To AHL Moose, Call Up Domenic DiVincentiis

The Winnipeg Jets have made a goaltending move, recalling goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose and loaning Thomas Milic back to the Moose. The move comes as the Jets continue to navigate the absence of their reliable starter, Connor Hellebuyck, who remains sidelined with an injury.

DiVincentiis’ call-up was widely anticipated after a strong training camp and pre-season. He has been one of the AHL’s more consistent netminders this season, posting a 2.49 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage despite a 6-7-1 record with the Moose.

Milic, who was recently called up to make his NHL debut, saw action in a tough matchup against the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes. He started the game and kept Winnipeg competitive early, stopping 30 of 34 shots, but the Jets’ depth scoring issues mounted, increasing the pressure on the rookie. Milic later came in relief for current starter Eric Comrie twice, allowing two goals in each appearance while stopping 24 of 28 shots.

Comrie has shouldered the bulk of the goaltending duties since Hellebuyck’s injury, starting nine games with a 3-5-1 record, a 3.25 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. The team attempted to start him in both legs of a recent back-to-back, including Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, but he will now get a few days to rest.

The Jets could turn back to Comrie for Tuesday’s home matchup against the Dallas Stars, or they may give DiVincentiis a chance to make his NHL debut in a challenging matchup against one of the league’s top teams, similar to Milic’s recent debut. If Comrie starts Tuesday, DiVincentiis would likely debut later in the week, either Thursday at home versus the Boston Bruins or Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

With Hellebuyck sidelined, the Jets are hoping this goalie swap brings more stability between the pipes as they navigate a difficult stretch of the season.

