Jets Make Seven Cuts as Opening Night Roster Begins to Take Form

On Wednesday evening, the Winnipeg Jets announced seven more cuts to the team's training camp roster.

Officially cutting the numbers down to 28 total players remaining at camp, the Jets made seven moves, releasing a number of younger, talented prospects in hopes of keeping the veteran roster ready for opening night.

One goaltender, two defencemen and four forwards heard their numbers called, to which they will now report to the AHL's Manitoba Moose - or wait it out on Waivers in hopes they pass through unclaimed in order to remain with the organization.

Goaltender Thomas Milic, defencemen Kale Clague and Elias Salomonsson, as well as forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Samuel Fagemo, Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager were each reassigned to the minors.

Top prospects Salomonsson, Barlow and Yager may have been surprises to some, but time in the minors should help their case of an early professional career.

Three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 17 forwards remain at camp, alongside injured players Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg, who will not count towards the team's official 23-man roster. Five more cuts will need to be made in order to get the official roster down to size for the start of the season.

Jets Roster Cuts Reveal Winners of Position Battles: DiVincentiis, Heinola

Position battle results for the Winnipeg Jets were seemingly confirmed after a flurry of roster moves heading into Friday's preseason finale.

Players remaining at camp:

Goaltenders:

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Domenic DiVincentiis

Defencemen:

Josh Morrissey

Dylan DeMelo

Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury

Luke Schenn

Colin Miller

Logan Stanley

Ville Heinola

Forwards:

Mark Scheifele

Kyle Connor

Gabe Vilardi

Cole Perfetti

Jonathan Toews

Gustav Nyquist

Nino Niederreiter

Vlad Namestnikov

Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron

David Gustafsson

Tanner Pearson

Nikita Chibrikov

Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke

Parker Ford

Walker Duehr

Injured:

Adam Lowry

Dylan Samberg