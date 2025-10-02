    • Powered by Roundtable

    Jets Make Seven Cuts as Opening Night Roster Begins to Take Form

    Carter Brooks
    Oct 2, 2025, 13:00
    Updated at: Oct 2, 2025, 16:03

    On Wednesday evening, the Winnipeg Jets announced seven more cuts to the team's training camp roster.

    Officially cutting the numbers down to 28 total players remaining at camp, the Jets made seven moves, releasing a number of younger, talented prospects in hopes of keeping the veteran roster ready for opening night.

    One goaltender, two defencemen and four forwards heard their numbers called, to which they will now report to the AHL's Manitoba Moose - or wait it out on Waivers in hopes they pass through unclaimed in order to remain with the organization.

    Goaltender Thomas Milic, defencemen Kale Clague and Elias Salomonsson, as well as forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Samuel Fagemo, Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager were each reassigned to the minors.

    Top prospects Salomonsson, Barlow and Yager may have been surprises to some, but time in the minors should help their case of an early professional career. 

    Three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 17 forwards remain at camp, alongside injured players Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg, who will not count towards the team's official 23-man roster. Five more cuts will need to be made in order to get the official roster down to size for the start of the season.

    Players remaining at camp:

    Goaltenders:

    Connor Hellebuyck

    Eric Comrie

    Domenic DiVincentiis

    Defencemen:

    Josh Morrissey

    Dylan DeMelo

    Neal Pionk

    Haydn Fleury

    Luke Schenn

    Colin Miller

    Logan Stanley

    Ville Heinola

    Forwards:

    Mark Scheifele

    Kyle Connor

    Gabe Vilardi

    Cole Perfetti

    Jonathan Toews

    Gustav Nyquist

    Nino Niederreiter

    Vlad Namestnikov

    Alex Iafallo

    Morgan Barron

    David Gustafsson

    Tanner Pearson

    Nikita Chibrikov

    Brad Lambert

    Cole Koepke

    Parker Ford

    Walker Duehr

    Injured:

    Adam Lowry

    Dylan Samberg