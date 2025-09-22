Jets Make Six Roster Cuts, Send Kevin He Back to Junior

The Winnipeg Jets announced six roster transactions on Monday afternoon.

Two players were released from particular training camp tryout deals, while four young players were sent back to their respective Junior hockey clubs.

Of the list of six releases, the most notable name is that of Kevin He, who shined in camp this fall and had a productive exhibition game on Sunday afternoon. He picked up a pretty assist on a behind-the-back pass to Danny Zhilkin for Winnipeg's second goal of the first period.

Alongside He, the Jets also sent Winnipegger Owen Martin as well as Jacob Cloutier and Edison Engle back to Junior, while releasing goaltender Alex Worthington and defenceman Ethan Frisch from their tryout contracts.

This brings Winnipeg's training camp roster down to 47 remaining players. The Jets face off against the Edmonton Oilers from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday evening in what will be Jonathan Toews' first look in a Jets sweater.