Jets' Mark Scheifele Remains Among Top Point Producers Despite Tuesday's Setback

The Winnipeg Jets have not had much luck in Los Angeles of late.

The Kings have won four of the last five matchups overall and have given up just two total goals when hosting the Jets at their home rink.

Winnipeg has just one win in its last five trips to Crypto.com Arena. Its most recent test came on Tuesday, to which the Kings shut out the Jets 3-0. Winnipeg managed just 23 shots on goal and hardly a quality scoring chance.

The loss dropped Winnipeg's 2025-26 regular season record to 9-4-0 and well behind the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the Central Division.

Despite the lack of success, Jets' star centreman Mark Scheifele remains cemented near the top of the leaderboard through his 13 games played. With most other teams closing in on 16 games played, Scheifele is just one goal off the league lead (nine goals) and just one point back of Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid for most points among all players. His point-per-game rate trails only Toronto's William Nylander.

Scheifele has taken nearly 30 fewer shots than Nathan MacKinnon - one of five players to have hit the 10 goal mark so far this season. He already owns two game-winners and three power play markers to his name as the calendar flips to November.

In 13 games, Scheifele has seven multi-point outings and just two games to which he did not record a single point. He has put up three points in a game two times.

The 32-year-old will now look to get back into the point column on Friday, when his Jets hit the road for San Jose for a test against Celebrini's Sharks. The showdown in San Jose will mark the second stop of the season-long six-game road trip through the NHL's westernmost circuit. Games against Anaheim, Vancouver, Seattle and Calgary will follow through November 15.