Jets Nearing Long-Term Extension with Forward Kyle Connor

The Winnipeg Jets are nearing an historic contract extension with soon-to-be unrestricted free agent forward Kyle Connor.

According to Sportsbet's Elliotte Friedman, who just left Winnipeg following some pre-season visits with members of the Jets' roster and staff, Connor's camp - led by Richard Evans - and the Jets have been working hard on a new contract.

Connor, 28, is entering the final season of a seven-year, $50 million contract.

According to Sportsnet's top insider, the deal will be as long as possible and for much more money than the Jets have ever offered to a player on a contract in team history.

Friedman reports that Connor will likely earn roughly $12 million per year on the new deal.

Should it be an eight-year deal in the neighbourhood of $12 million, the contract will pay out roughly $96 million. The increased salary cap, paired with the recent contract extension signed by Kirill Kaprizov last week has set the tone for what will be a sizeable pay raise for Connor.

Connor, whom the Jets selected 17th overall in 2015, has scored 284 goals and 582 points in 613 NHL games over nine NHL seasons. The 2025-26 season will be his 10th in the league, to which he has also accumulated 20 goals and 49 points in 58 postseason games.