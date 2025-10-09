Jets Open Season at Home Against Stars Team That Ended Their Playoff Run

The Winnipeg Jets will kick off their regular season on Thursday night with a highly anticipated rivalry showdown against the Dallas Stars.

The Winnipeg Jets open up their season Thursday at home against a familiar foe in the Dallas Stars as the two sides square off for the first time since the second round of playoffs this past May. The Stars prevailed in a tight six-game series with the Jets looking to exact some revenge.

This will be the 61st all-time meeting between the Jets and Stars. Although Dallas holds the historical edge in the matchup with a 33-22-5 record, Winnipeg gained the upper hand last season, taking the season series in convincing fashion with two strong wins to close it out. The Jets won four of the past five meetings heading into last postseason and will look to build off that trend on Thursday.

Line Combinations: Jets vs. Stars

The Winnipeg Jets are set to open the 2025-26 NHL season from Canada Life Centre on Thursday, October 9.

Lineup Storylines

The Jets made headlines this past off-season with their biggest free agent acquisition in team history with the signing of local Winnipeg native and three-time Stanley Cup Champion Jonathan Toews. The former longtime Blackhawks captain agreed to a one-year deal that will showcase the veteran center still has what it takes to play in the NHL. He’ll be joined by a few new faces in the Jets lineup as well as another veteran on his line in Gustav Nyquist.

When Winnipeg was forced to replace top six winger Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency, they opted for the 36-year-old winger that is coming off a career-worst year with just 28 points but the season prior, produced a career-best 75 points. Alongside the two vets will be the 22-year-old Nikita Chibrikov, who has flashed high-end upside in his five NHL games to date and is being given a massive opportunity in a top six role as top end winger Cole Perfetti is week-to-week with an ankle injury. With a near point-per-game average so far in his NHL career, Chibrikov will be a player to watch on Thursday.

Dallas, on the other hand, has made few changes to their lineup with the exception being captain Jamie Benn being sidelined after a health scare with a collapsed lung in late September. Besides Benn, they’ll still have their star players in Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson as well as a full off-season with superstar Mikko Rantanen to find his footing. A new addition to their top six is 23-year-old Mavrik Bourque, who is looking to make the most out of his new role where he’ll be playing alongside two elite linemates in Robertson and Wyatt Johnston.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

WPG ML (-105) | DAL ML (-115)

WPG +1.5 (-250) | DAL -1.5 (+200)

O/U 5.5 Goals

While Dallas features elite players on offense like Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson , they’ve found very little success on the scoresheet in this matchup outside of a few notable games. Rantanen has been held without a point in six of his last nine games against Winnipeg, and Robertson has managed just two points over his past 11 games versus the Jets.

The more dependable offense in this matchup likely comes from Winnipeg’s top line. Mark Scheifele has consistently produced against Dallas, tallying three goals and six assists for nine points in his last eight games. His linemate Kyle Connor has also thrived, posting five goals and five assists for 10 points over the same span.

If you’re looking to back anyone in this game, trust the Jets’ top trio. They logged more ice time than any other line combination last season, and their chemistry makes them one of the safest bets to generate offense on a nightly basis.

Goalie Matchup

Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (VS DAL: 14-10-5 record, 2.45 GAA, .922 SV% in 29 games)

Dallas: Jake Oettinger (VS WPG: 6-4-1 record, 2.57 GAA, .905 SV% in 11 games)

