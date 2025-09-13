Jets Prospect Showcase: Key Players, Lineups, Viewing Info & Preview for Matchups vs. Senators, Canadiens This Weekend

The Winnipeg Jets face off against the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in the 2025 Prospects Showcase on Saturday and Sunday.

The Winnipeg Jets officially kick off the 2025–26 season with a pair of prospect showcase games, beginning Saturday, September 13, at the Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens. Winnipeg will wrap up the weekend with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

This will be the first time the Jets are ever participating in a prospects showcase and will feature a lineup that is a mix of the organization’s top prospects, along with several free agent signees and players attending on professional tryouts.

Some of the notable names playing for the Jets will be 2023 NHL Draft first-round picks Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager, as well as three picks from the 2025 draft class in Owen Martin (third round), Edison Engle (sixth round), and Jacob Cloutier (seventh round).

Interesting names to look out for on the opposing side of the showcase is high-end prospects in Ivan Demidov, Jacob Fowler, and David Reinbacher for the Canadiens and Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Boucher, Blake Vanek, 2025 third round pick and the son of former NHLer Thomas Vanek for the Senators.

The showcase kicks off Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. CT with a matchup against the Habs, followed by another 6:00 p.m. game on Sunday against the Senators. The games can be streamed on winnipegjets.com with Manitoba Moose play-by-play announcer Daniel Fink and colour commentator Jamie Thomas on the call.

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Showcase Roster:

Jets Saturday Lineup vs Habs:

Wagner-Yager-Chibrikov

He-Zhilkin-Barlow

K.Walton-Julien-Cloutier

Yoder-Martin-Newman

-

Zloty-Salomonsson

Engle-Fryer

Hamilton-Hartmann

-

DiVincentiis

Worthington

