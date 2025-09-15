Jets Prospect Showcase Takeaways: Zhilkin, DiVincentiis Within Reach Of NHL Jump

Winnipeg prospects Dominic DiVincentiis, Danny Zhilkin lead pack as most notable names entering Jets training camp following impressive performances at Prospect Showcase.

The Winnipeg Jets won both of games of their Prospect Showcase in Montreal over the weekend as they took down both the prospects of the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators. The games provided some interesting topics for fans to explore, heading into training camp later this week on Thursday.

The two opposing rosters were fierce competition as the Habs brought their best young talent including names like Calder Trophy favorite Ivan Demidov, while the Senators brought a roster with ten players that had played pro hockey, yet the Jets edged out two narrow victories.

Winnipeg came away with a hard-fought 4–3 victory over Montreal in the first game, thanks in large part to goaltender Dominic DiVincentiis, who turned aside 38 shots and made several clutch saves down the stretch.

Exclusive: Jets Goalie Prospect Domenic DiVincentiis Eyes NHL Debut in 2025

Winnipeg Jets prospect Domenic DiVincentiis talks season goals with AHL All-Star Game, Calder Cup and NHL Debut in new exclusive interview with The Hockey News.

Forward Danny Zhilkin also starred, netting two goals, including the game-winner with just 25 seconds remaining. He would follow up the performances with a pair of assists the following night in the second game of the Showcase.

The pair of 2022 draft picks for the Jets both got their names noticed due to their impressive performances and will make them players to look out for at training camp. As Demidov made headlines throughout the hockey world for his slick dekes and skill moves that left some Jets falling down, it was free agent invitee Chase Yoder for the Jets that had the best goal of the night, featuring a silky toe-drag around the Habs defender before moving the puck to his backhand and sliding it past the goaltender.

The second game of the showcase was much closer as extra time was needed. Ben Zloty and Jacob Julien scored goals for Winnipeg entering the overtime period but it was Moose goaltender Alex Worthington that stole the show. The free agent invitee followed in the footsteps of DiVincentiis with 36 saves and produced yet another solid performance from a Jets netminder.

The overtime period lasted just 1:17 as 2022 sixth round pick Fabian Wagner scored the winning goal. The 21-year-old forward saw bright spots last season but eventually finished with 15 points through games of his first pro hockey season last year with the Manitoba Moose.

A notable Winnipeg prospect in Colby Barlow made an impact with a goal and an assist on Saturday before picking up another assist on Sunday. The Jets 18th overall pick in 2023 will be heading into his first season of pro hockey with the Manitoba Moose and will hopefully be able to produce at a similar rate.

One of the bitter pieces of news out of the Showcase was Jets prospect Kieron Walton suffered an upper-body injury in the first game and was enough to hold him out of the second game.

Players like DiVincentiis, Wagner and Zhilkin will now turn their focus to training camp in a few short days and will be names to look out for as to where they land this upcoming season.

Exclusive: Dale Hawerchuk’s Heartfelt Reflections on Winnipeg, Shared Before His Passing

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.