Jets Prospects Expected to Help Moose Stay Hot After Recent 13-Game Hot Streak

The Manitoba Moose return to Canada Life Centre on Friday night with reinforcements in tow, hoping to rediscover the dominant form that powered them through a six-game winning streak earlier this season. Although the club has cooled slightly with three losses in its past seven outings, confidence remains high as the Moose prepare for a crucial six-game homestand that will carry them into the new year.

Headlining the additions are two major impact players in standout goaltender Thomas Milic and defenseman Elias Salomonsson, both set to rejoin the lineup ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Iowa Wild. The two teams are already well acquainted after splitting a two-game series in Iowa last weekend and Milic’s return should prove a massive boost.

The 20-year-old netminder has been outstanding in his rookie campaign, posting a 5-2-2 record, a 2.14 goals-against average, and a .921 save percentage over nine games. His strong play has made him one of the league’s most reliable young goaltenders.

On the blue line, Salomonsson arrives back after a brief NHL stint following Neal Pionk’s injury. The 21-year-old, drafted 55th overall in 2022, has built a solid AHL season with six assists in 17 games, offering puck movement and defensive stability even as he searches for his first goal. His return adds to a defense corps that has been one of Manitoba’s strongest assets during their recent surge.

The Moose are also benefiting from the continued contributions of top Jets prospects Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov, both of whom were recently reassigned to the AHL as well. Their arrival helped spark a stretch in which Manitoba has won ten of its past 13 games, outscoring opponents 40 to 29 during that run.

Offensively, the charge has been led by Walker Duehr, the former Calgary Flames forward who is tied for the team lead with 14 points, along with David Gustafsson and captain Mason Shaw. The balanced attack has supported a defensive structure that has held opponents to two goals or fewer in eight of the past 13 contests.

With momentum building, a fortified roster, and home ice advantage ahead, the Moose view their upcoming homestand as an ideal opportunity to solidify their position in the standings.

Puck drop against Iowa is set for Friday night in Winnipeg, where the Moose will look to open the six-game stretch on a winning note. Fans can catch the action live on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv or listen on 680 CJOB. Tickets are also available at moosehockey.com/tickets/

