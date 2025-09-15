Jets Prospects Win Both Games in Quebec

Prospects of the Winnipeg Jets boarded the team charter and headed to Quebec for a two-day mini tournament this past weekend.

Invited out east to participate in a four-team prospects showcase with the host Montreal Canadiens, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators, the most western club arrived in town, picked up wins in both games and flew home following the successful weekend business trip.

Facing Montreal on Saturday, Winnipeg got the game-winner from Danny Zhilkin in the final minute of the third period, while netminder Dominic DiVincentiis turned aside 38 pucks of the 41 shots he faced in the 4-3 road win. The goal was Zhilkin's second of the game, two which he'd match with two assists the following day.

Colby Barlow picked up a goal and an assist on Saturday and another assist on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Jets got another stellar goaltending performance, this time from Alex Worthington, who made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators in the evening.

The game-winner came from Fabian Wagner, who helped the Jets to a perfect 2-0 record just 1:17 into the overtime period. Winnipeg's other goals on the night came from Jacob Julien and Ben Zloty.

The only negative from the weekend was that of the injury to Kieron Walton, who was taken out of the weekend of fun thanks to a big hit from Owen Protz. His brother, Conor stepped in as an undrafted free agent defenceman, as the team went 11-7 on Sunday.