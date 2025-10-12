Jets Recall Clague, Reassign Lambert to Moose

The Winnipeg Jets recalled Kale Clague and loaned Brad Lambert to the Moose, balancing blue line depth with prospect development.

The Winnipeg Jets announced Sunday that they have recalled defenseman Kale Clague from the Manitoba Moose and have loaned forward Brad Lambert to the AHL club.

Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) on X

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have recalled D - Kale Clague from the Manitoba Moose (AHL). The Jets have also loaned F - Brad Lambert to the Moose.

The moves come as the Jets adjust their roster early in the season, balancing injury needs on the blue line with continued development for one of their top young prospects.

Clague, 26, had an impressive 2024–25 campaign in the AHL, recording 39 points in 69 games with the Rochester Americans before joining the Moose this season. He also added 11 points in 8 playoff games, leading Rochester in postseason scoring. A former second-round pick, Clague has appeared in 94 NHL games with the Kings, Canadiens, and Sabres, bringing depth and experience to Winnipeg's back end.

Moose Pull Off Shocking Upset Over Laval, Face Rematch Sunday

Winnipeg 's AHL Moose aim to upset the Eastern Conference-leading Laval Rocket in the second game of their back-to-back series this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lambert, 21, returns to the Moose after a brief stint with the Jets this season. The 2022 first-round pick showed flashes of his potential during his rookie AHL season in 2023–24, tallying 55 points in 64 games and earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors. This season, he’s posted 16 points in 30 games, leading the Moose in assists prior to his latest recall.

The move gives Lambert a chance to reset and regain top-line minutes with the Moose instead of continuing to see his minutes limited in Winnipeg. For Clague, it’s an opportunity to bring a stabilizing presence to Winnipeg’s defense corps, especially if injuries or inconsistency persist.

NHL Insider Reports Jets' Connor Extension Was Group Decision Between Cheveldayoff, Leadership Group