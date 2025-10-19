Jets Recall Former First Round Pick Ahead Of Road Stretch

The Winnipeg Jets announced Saturday before their 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators, that they have recalled forward Brad Lambert from their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

The 21‑year‑old Finland‑born forward has played in two games with the Moose so far this season, following a 35‑point campaign (seven goals, 28 assists) in 61 games during the 2024‑25 AHL season. Over his career with the Moose, Lambert has 93 points (30 goals, 63 assists) in 139 career AHL contests.

Scheifele Sets Franchise Mark as Jets Beat Predators 4-1

Mark Scheifele etched his name in Jets history with a franchise-record point. Connor Hellebuyck starred as Winnipeg took down Nashville, extending its win streak to four games.

Born in Lahti, Finland, Lambert has steadily progressed through the Jets organization and has drawn attention for his playmaking ability and polish at the AHL level. Earlier in his career, he broke out as a rookie, posting 55 points (21 G, 34 A) in 64 games, earning All‑Rookie Team honors.

This recall comes as Lambert has already appeared in six NHL games for the Jets, picking up two assists. He was originally selected by Winnipeg in the first round, 30th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

It's unclear as to what his role on the team will be just yet with the team experimenting with their lineup, playing rookies in Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford in a number of roles with nothing sticking as impactful. Hopefully, Lambert will get an opportunity to show what he has to offer with his game in likely their next contest on Monday in a road game versus the Calgary Flames.

Former First Round Pick Seizes Opportunity as Jets Navigate Early-Season Injuries

With Dylan Samberg sidelined, Logan Stanley has stepped into a top-four role and delivered one of his best performances yet. As the 27-year-old defenseman shines in expanded minutes, the Winnipeg Jets face a decision; keep him as a developing cornerstone or capitalize on his rising trade value.