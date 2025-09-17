Jets Release 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule

The Winnipeg Jets have released their broadcast schedule for the 82-game 2025-26 regular season, set to begin on October 9 at home vs. the Dallas Stars.

TSN3 will carry 60 of the team's regular season games, 30 at home and the other half on the road.

Play-by-play commentary will once again be provided by Dan Robertson, while Kevin Sawyer will offer colour commentary either between the benches or up in the broadcast booth.

Sportsnet will carry 18 of the remaining 22 games (13 on Saturday's Hockey Night in Canada, and five on Rogers Wednesday Night Hockey), while four games will be aired solely on Amazon Prime's Monday Night Hockey.

Four of Winnipeg's six preseason games will be carried on TSN, while the September 27 home date against Calgary and the September 30 road contest vs. Minnesota will be aired only on the WinnipegJets.com web stream.

The full 2025-26 Winnipeg Jets broadcast schedule can be found below: