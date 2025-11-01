Jets Rookie Brad Lambert Delivers First NHL Goal in Crucial Spot Versus Penguins

Amid a slew of injuries to four key players, the Winnipeg Jets found an unlikely spark in rookie Brad Lambert, who scored his first NHL goal against the league-leading Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

The Jets, missing key contributors, relied on their top unit early, with Gabe Vilardi opening the scoring to give Winnipeg a lead. But with scoring needed from unexpected places, the breakthrough came from the fourth line, featuring two Jets rookies.

Lambert, called up to replace the injured Gustav Nyquist, teamed up with Parker Ford on the fourth line, rekindling their chemistry from their days together with the Manitoba Moose. The connection paid off in spectacular fashion as Ford carried the puck behind the net, threading a pass through the crease past three Penguins defenders and Cole Koepke. Lambert was perfectly positioned at the opposite post and knocked the puck past goaltender Arturs Silovs, giving Winnipeg a 2‑0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The 21‑year-old Finland-born forward has played just two games with the Moose this season after a 35-point campaign (seven goals, 28 assists) in 61 games during the 2024‑25 AHL season. Over his AHL career, Lambert has 93 points (30 goals, 63 assists) in 139 games.

Born in Lahti, Finland, Lambert steadily progressed through the Jets organization, drawing attention for his playmaking ability and composure at the AHL level. He broke out as a rookie with 55 points (21 goals, 34 assists) in 64 games, earning All-Rookie Team honors.

Lambert was originally selected by Winnipeg in the first round, 30th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft. Since his recall last week, he has appeared in six NHL games, picking up two assists. With his first goal now in the books, Lambert has a goal and two assists in nine games this season and could be poised to contribute even more as the Jets continue their challenging matchup against the Penguins.