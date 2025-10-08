Jets Sign Kyle Connor to Franchise Record Eight-Year, $96 Million Contract Extension

The Winnipeg Jets have come to terms on a monstrous eight-year, $96 million contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent winger Kyle Connor.

The contract is the richest in franchise history by $37 million and features a full no movement clause.

Connor will be paid $12 million annually for the next eight seasons following the conclusion of his current seven-year, $50 million contract signed in September of 2019.

Alongside the NMC, another rarity in Winnipeg is the idea of an incentive laden contract, to which bonuses are paid out as the contract wears on. This particular deal features $55 million in actual salary and an additional $4`1 million in signing bonuses over its eight-year course.

Connor, 28, led Winnipeg with 97 points and 56 assists (both career highs) last season, to which he suited up in all 82 games for the Jets. He had five goals, 12 assists and 17 points in 13 playoff games as well.

Currently on an expiring contract, Connor was originally selected 17th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has played nine seasons in Winnipeg, tallying 284 goals and 582 points in 613 career contests. He is a seven-time 30-goal scorer and 2022 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner.