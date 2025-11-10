Jets Stumble On California Road Trip For Three Straight Losses

The Winnipeg Jets were coming off three consecutive victories before heading out on their California road trip. The hope was that the team could pick up a few key points during a tough stretch away from home, but the trip ended up being a disappointment in nearly every aspect. Playing on the road is always a challenge, but facing surging teams like the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks proved even tougher as the Jets struggled to generate offense.

Their difficulties were evident against a very young San Jose team, where they were stunned in a 2–1 loss to the emerging Sharks. San Jose has seen its youth movement start to take shape, led by former top draft pick Macklin Celebrini, who currently ranks among the league’s top point producers alongside Winnipeg’s own Mark Scheifele.

Over the three games, the Jets were outscored 9–2, even with the returns of key forwards captain Adam Lowry and top-six winger Cole Perfetti. The team may need some time to adjust its lines, which have seen constant changes due to early-season injuries. During the trip, defenseman Josh Morrissey led Winnipeg in points with a goal and an assist, while the top line of Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabe Vilardi combined for just one goal as a unit.

Some concerning scoring droughts have also developed as winger Alex Iafallo has gone seven straight games without a goal and has only one assist during that stretch, despite averaging close to 16 minutes per game on the second line alongside Jonathan Toews. Depth forward Tanner Pearson’s slump is even more concerning, as he has gone 11 consecutive games without registering a point. Though Pearson is relied upon more in a depth role, his current scoring pace of 16 points for the season is well below the Jets’ expectations and could lead to him moving in and out of the lineup going forward. Meanwhile, young players like Parker Ford and Brad Lambert have produced more points in significantly fewer games.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Jets hold a 9–6–0 record, which currently keeps them in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. However, their chances of repeating as Central Division champions appear to be slipping away, with the Colorado Avalanche off to a blazing 10–1–5 start. The Chicago Blackhawks are also seeing a resurgence behind their young talent and sit one point ahead of Winnipeg with an 8–5–3 record.

The Jets will look to regroup as their road trip continues, with more West Coast matchups ahead against the Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and Calgary Flames over the next week.

Winnipeg's Gamble On Gustav Nyquist Yet To Pay Off

Nyquist arrived to fill an offensive void, but early struggles and injury have stalled his production, leaving the Jets searching for his scoring touch.

