Jets' Thomas Milic Expected To Make NHL Debut Saturday vs. Predators

The Winnipeg Jets are turning to one of the AHL’s hottest goaltenders in hopes of ending a rough stretch. Rookie Thomas Milic is set to make his NHL debut Saturday against the Nashville Predators, stepping in at a pivotal time with star netminder Connor Hellebuyck sidelined.

Winnipeg has dropped three of its last four games since Hellebuyck’s departure, with Eric Comrie taking on the bulk of the goaltending duties. Comrie, who has started four straight games, has allowed 13 goals during the last three losses, and Winnipeg’s posted lineup via X indicates he’s slated to start again Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Saturday’s second game of the back-to-back road series will likely see Milic in goal, giving Comrie a chance to rest while Milic faces a favorable matchup in his NHL debut against the last-place Predators.

Milic has been one of the AHL’s hottest goaltenders this season with the Manitoba Moose. He arrives in Winnipeg on a four-game winning streak, posting a 5-2-2 record with a .921 save percentage, a 2.14 goals-against average, and a shutout. His overall AHL resume includes a 29-23-8 record and a 2.88 GAA, marking him as one of the league’s most promising young netminders.

With Friday’s matchup against Carolina still to be decided, a Jets win could ease some of the pressure on Milic. But if the team drops its fourth straight, the 22-year-old BC native could get his chance to step in on Saturday, potentially becoming the hero the Jets and their fans are hoping for. If Comrie cannot end Winnipeg’s recent slide, Milic could provide the spark the team needs to rally around and secure a much-needed victory.

