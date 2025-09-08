Jets to Travel to Montreal for Prospect Showdown

For the first time since relocating to Manitoba, the Winnipeg Jets will participate in the annual Prospect Showdown.

The 2025 Prospect Showdown will take place in Montreal and feature the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, the hometown Canadiens and the Jets.

Winnipeg, however, will not see the Leafs' prospects, but face each of the Senators and Canadiens during the two-day event.

The teams will converge on the Bell Centre for the September 13-14 event, to which the Jets will play Montreal on Saturday at 5:00 PM central, before regrouping for another 5:00 PM tilt against Ottawa the following evening.

Suiting up for the Jets at the Prospect Showdown will be Nikita Chibrikov and Elias Salmonsson, first round picks Brayden Yager and Colby Barlow, as well as a handful of Winnipeg's 2025 NHL Draft picks (Owen Martin, Edison Engle and Jacob Cloutier.

Both games will be available for fans to view live on the official website of the Winnipeg Jets.

The full roster of players attending the Prospect Showdown is listed below: