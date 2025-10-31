Jets' Top Line Dominates as Winnipeg Tops Chicago 6-3

The Winnipeg Jets' top line combined for four goals and nine points, while Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 21 pucks, as the Jets took care of the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 at home on Thursday.

The game was Winnipeg's first of a mini two-game homestand before heading out west on a season-long six-game road trip.

Receiving two goals Gabe Vilardi and singles from Mark Scheifele, Vlad Namestnikov, Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor, the Jets improved to 8-3-0 on the year, knocking off Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks rather handily.

“That was our most complete game," Vilardi said post-game. "We did a good job through the neutral zone and kind of limited their speed. Those young guys, they can really turn and burn when you have those turnovers. It was a good game.”

Winnipeg got out to a quick start, with Namestnikov burying his fifth of the season on a power play strike just 21 seconds into a questionable Colton Dach hooking minor.

But near the period's midway mark Chicago tied things up at ones. The fluky equalizer came on a bad bounce off a stanchion behind the Jets' goal that fooled Hellebuyck.

Vilardi found his first of the game on a strong five-on-five rush play up-ice from the top line. Connor chipped the puck to Scheifele, who fed Vilardi cross-ice on the two-on-one rush. He beat Spencer Knight cleanly, handing his team the 2-1 lead just before the end of the frame.

Winnipeg added two more in the middle stanza, with Scheifele finding his ninth goal in just the eleventh game of the season, before Vilardi potted six second of the game and fourth in as many games with 8:41 to play in the period.

The teams exchanged third period goals, with Morrissey pounding home his first of the year on a slap shot from the point with 9:48 to play, before Alex Vlasic put his first of the season past Hellebuyck, cutting Winnipeg's lead to three.

The Hawks kept coming, as Andre Burakovsky dazzled from the top of the crease, roofing the puck between his legs past Hellebuyck for another visitors goal.

"It's just instinct, I was just trying to get a shot off somehow and that's what came out, that's what happened," Burakovsky laughed. "It's just instinct."

But with 2:41 to play, Connor got in on the top line scoring by ripping a backhand shot past Knight to seal it for Winnipeg.

“It was a nasty view, I’ll tell you that," Vilardi said of his spot in the crease as he observed Connor's shot. "It was a pretty cool goal to see from there. I was just trying to make a wall - throw it back door, and maybe it hits me and goes in, but he did a nice play, that was nice.”

Hellebuyck finished the night with 21 stops, while Knight managed just 27 saves on the 33 Jets shots sent his way.

Gustav Nyquist left the game midway through the third period and needed help down the tunnel. Head coach Scott Arniel did not have much of an update following the game.

"He tweaked something there in the corner, so we'll look at it tomorrow and find out," Arniel said.

Next up for the Jets is the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon, before the team embarks on a lengthy six-game trek.