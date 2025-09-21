Jonathan Toews to Make Jets Preseason Debut on Tuesday

The Winnipeg Jets' biggest offseason signing - quite possibly of all time - will not be in the lineup when the team hosts the Minnesota Wild on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Scott Arniel announced that the veteran forward will not be suiting up on Sunday, but will make his debut for the Jets on Tuesday evening against the Edmonton Oilers in a game that will also be played at Canada Life Centre.

Toews will be playing alongside Cole Perfetti and fellow offseason addition Gustav Nyquist when the pair lace up for the first time in the polar night blue.

It is also expected that Winnipegger Carson Lambos will suit up for the Wild against his hometown Jets on Sunday.

The Jets' lineup for Sunday includes:

Goaltenders:

Isaac Poulter

Thomas Milic

Defencemen:

Isaak Phillips

Colin MIller

Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley

Tyrel Bauer

Dylan Anhorn

Forwards:

Samuel Fagemo

Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Brayden Yager

Morgan Barron

David Gustafsson

Cole Koepke

Kevin He

Danny Zhilkin

Walker Duehr

Owen Martin

Phillip Di Giuseppe

Nikita Chibrikov

Brad Lambert