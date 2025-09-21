Jonathan Toews to Make Jets Preseason Debut on Tuesday

The Winnipeg Jets' biggest offseason signing - quite possibly of all time - will not be in the lineup when the team hosts the Minnesota Wild on Sunday afternoon.
Head coach Scott Arniel announced that the veteran forward will not be suiting up on Sunday, but will make his debut for the Jets on Tuesday evening against the Edmonton Oilers in a game that will also be played at Canada Life Centre.
Toews will be playing alongside Cole Perfetti and fellow offseason addition Gustav Nyquist when the pair lace up for the first time in the polar night blue.
It is also expected that Winnipegger Carson Lambos will suit up for the Wild against his hometown Jets on Sunday.
The Jets' lineup for Sunday includes:
Goaltenders:
Isaac Poulter
Thomas Milic
Defencemen:
Isaak Phillips
Colin MIller
Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley
Tyrel Bauer
Dylan Anhorn
Forwards:
Samuel Fagemo
Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Brayden Yager
Morgan Barron
David Gustafsson
Cole Koepke
Kevin He
Danny Zhilkin
Walker Duehr
Owen Martin
Phillip Di Giuseppe
Nikita Chibrikov
Brad Lambert