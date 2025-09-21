    • Powered by Roundtable

    Jonathan Toews to Make Jets Preseason Debut on Tuesday

    Carter Brooks
    Sep 21, 2025, 16:47
    Carter Brooks
    Sep 21, 2025, 16:47
    Updated at: Sep 21, 2025, 16:47

    The Winnipeg Jets' biggest offseason signing - quite possibly of all time - will not be in the lineup when the team hosts the Minnesota Wild on Sunday afternoon.

    Head coach Scott Arniel announced that the veteran forward will not be suiting up on Sunday, but will make his debut for the Jets on Tuesday evening against the Edmonton Oilers in a game that will also be played at Canada Life Centre. 

    Photo by James Carey Lauder 

    Toews will be playing alongside Cole Perfetti and fellow offseason addition Gustav Nyquist when the pair lace up for the first time in the polar night blue. 

    It is also expected that Winnipegger Carson Lambos will suit up for the Wild against his hometown Jets on Sunday.

    The Jets' lineup for Sunday includes:

    Goaltenders:

    Isaac Poulter

    Thomas Milic 

    Defencemen:

    Isaak Phillips

    Colin MIller

    Elias Salomonsson

    Logan Stanley

    Tyrel Bauer

    Dylan Anhorn

    Forwards:

    Samuel Fagemo

    Jaret Anderson-Dolan

    Brayden Yager

    Morgan Barron

    David Gustafsson

    Cole Koepke

    Kevin He

    Danny Zhilkin

    Walker Duehr

    Owen Martin

    Phillip Di Giuseppe

    Nikita Chibrikov

    Brad Lambert