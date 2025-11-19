Josh Morrissey’s Hot Streak Lifts Jets Back Into Form

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey is in the middle of one of the hottest streaks of his career. The 30-year-old is currently riding a six game point streak and has totaled four goals and 15 assists for 19 points over his last 12 games. That output places him tied for third in league scoring during that span alongside superstar talents like Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini and Dallas’ Mikko Rantanen.

Morrissey has recorded three multi point performances over his last four games and now ranks third on the Jets in scoring with 21 points through 19 games this season. He also leads the team in assists with 17, a total that has him tied with four others for the eighth most in the NHL. His surge has come at an important time for Winnipeg as they dropped four of six games during their recent difficult road trip. The Jets have rebounded with three wins in their last four outings with their offense awakening for 16 goals.

The Calgary native is expected to represent Team Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympics and his recent production is only strengthening his case. At his current pace he would finish the season with 90 points, which would shatter his career high of 76 set in the 2022-23 season.

Winnipeg hopes that while the lineup undergoes some shuffling, Morrissey continues to serve as the stabilizing presence on a blue line that has been the best defensive unit in the league for the past two seasons. If he can maintain that role while also surpassing the 60 to 70 point range that has defined his production in recent years, he could push his way into the Norris Trophy conversation.

Colorado’s Cale Makar remains the heavy favorite for the award, but since October 24th, Morrissey has outscored him with 19 points in 12 games while Makar has 16 points in that span although he played one fewer game. Morrissey's recent surge is one of the many impressive points of the Winnipeg lineup, that the national hockey media will continue to go unrecognized.

