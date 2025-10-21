Josh Morrissey Sets Franchise Record in Win Over Flames

The Winnipeg Jets improved to 5-1-0 on the season with a 2-1, come-from-behind victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

The game from the Saddledome was a key piece of a thrilling Monday night of sports for all of Canada. Despite being opponents on the ice and in the stands, fans gathered in Alberta supporting both the Flames and Jets cheered in unison as the jumbotron played George Springer's seventh-inning home run and Matt Hoffman's ninth-inning save as the Toronto Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 home win over the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

"We were taking peeks between periods and at the start of the game," Jets head coach Scott Arniel said of the Blue Jays/Mariners Game 7. "Obviously, that's awesome for Canada, for the Jays, yeah. It was special. That was different. I've never been in an atmosphere like that where both hockey teams, every fan, Jet fan, Flame fan, were on their feet applauding that one so congrats to them. That's great."

At that point, the Jets were trailing 1-0 to Calgary following Rasmus Andersson's opening period tally.

But they rallied to the tune of back-to-back third period goals, both of which served as key part in Jets history.

The first, a deflection by newcomer Jonathan Toews, marked the Winnipegger's first goal with his hometown team, as he redirected a Neal Pionk point shot and celebrated thoroughly for the first time since April 13, 2023.

The second, which served as the eventual game-winner, came off the stick of the red-hot Mark Scheifele, who finished off a perfect Kyle Connor feed to collect his league-leading seventh marker of the season. The secondary assist on the play went to defenceman Josh Morrissey.

That statistic is relevant, as it was Morrissey's 295th career assist with Winnipeg, surpassing former teammate Dustin Byfuglien in the process, to move solely into first-place all-time among defenceman in assists with the Jets/Thrashers franchise. And he did it in front of friends and family in attendance in his hometown.

Morrissey, 30, is in his 10th season with the Jets and has scored 80 goals and 375 points in his 668 career regular season games. The former Prince Albert Raider has another five goals and 20 points in 54 postseason games.

Morrissey's 16-goal, 76-point campaign in 2022-23 was his career-best, and despite a slow start to the 2025-26 year, he will look to have another productive season on the blueline as Winnipeg's top defender.