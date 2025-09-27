    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combination - Preseason Game No. 4: Jets vs. Flames

    Carter Brooks
    Sep 27, 2025, 17:38
    
    
    

    Following a difficult 4-0 shutout loss in Edmonton on Friday night, the 0-2-1 Winnipeg Jets have returned home for their final of three preseason home dates on the exhibition calendar and fourth of six overall.

    A different-looking Jets team will host the visiting Calgary Flames on Saturday in a 7:00 PM central time bash from Canada Life Centre. 

    Photo by Terry Lee/USA Today 

    It will be a veteran-heavy squad representing the Jets on Saturday, with further team cuts expected to drop within 24 hours. 

    The top line trio of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi will make its preseason debut, alongside top defenders Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo and Neal Pionk. 

    Eric Comrie is set to start the game in goal for Winnipeg, in hopes of lasting the full 60 minutes. 

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, September 27 vs. Calgary: 

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Perfetti-Toews-Nyquist

    Chibrikov-Yager-Duehr

    Wagner-Ford-Anderson-Dolan

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Samberg-Pionk

    Clague-Schenn

    Comrie

    Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time.