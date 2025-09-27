Line Combination - Preseason Game No. 4: Jets vs. Flames

Following a difficult 4-0 shutout loss in Edmonton on Friday night, the 0-2-1 Winnipeg Jets have returned home for their final of three preseason home dates on the exhibition calendar and fourth of six overall.

A different-looking Jets team will host the visiting Calgary Flames on Saturday in a 7:00 PM central time bash from Canada Life Centre.

It will be a veteran-heavy squad representing the Jets on Saturday, with further team cuts expected to drop within 24 hours.

The top line trio of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi will make its preseason debut, alongside top defenders Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo and Neal Pionk.

Eric Comrie is set to start the game in goal for Winnipeg, in hopes of lasting the full 60 minutes.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, September 27 vs. Calgary:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Toews-Nyquist

Chibrikov-Yager-Duehr

Wagner-Ford-Anderson-Dolan

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Clague-Schenn

Comrie

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time.