Line Combinations - Preseason Game No. 3: Jets at Oilers

The 0-1-1 Winnipeg Jets will take on the 2-1-0 Edmonton Oilers on Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Jets will see the preseason debuts of veteran forwards Vlad Namestnikov, Nino Niederreiter and Alex Iafallo on Friday, while goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis will play his first preseason game, in hopes of lasting the full night.

Elias Salomonsson, who has skated in both Jets preseason games thus far, was scheduled to play but came down with an illness and will be replaced by Ashton Sautner on the blueline. While Brad Lambert will suit up in his third preseason game.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Friday, September 26 at Edmonton:

Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Iafallo

Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Di Giuseppe-Gustafsson-Fagemo

Barlow-Zhilkin-Lambert

Phillips-Fleury

Stanley-Heinola

Sautner-Bauer

DiVincentiis

Poulter

Puck drop is set for 8:00 PM central time from Edmonton. The game can be viewed live on TSN3.