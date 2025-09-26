    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations - Preseason Game No. 3: Jets at Oilers

    Sep 26, 2025, 17:27
    The 0-1-1 Winnipeg Jets will take on the 2-1-0 Edmonton Oilers on Friday night at Rogers Place. 

    The Jets will see the preseason debuts of veteran forwards Vlad Namestnikov, Nino Niederreiter and Alex Iafallo on Friday, while goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis will play his first preseason game, in hopes of lasting the full night. 

    Photo by Terry Lee/USA Today 

    Elias Salomonsson, who has skated in both Jets preseason games thus far, was scheduled to play but came down with an illness and will be replaced by Ashton Sautner on the blueline. While Brad Lambert will suit up in his third preseason game. 

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Friday, September 26 at Edmonton:

    Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Iafallo

    Koepke-Barron-Pearson

    Di Giuseppe-Gustafsson-Fagemo

    Barlow-Zhilkin-Lambert

    Phillips-Fleury

    Stanley-Heinola

    Sautner-Bauer

    DiVincentiis

    Poulter

    Puck drop is set for 8:00 PM central time from Edmonton. The game can be viewed live on TSN3. 