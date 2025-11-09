    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets at Ducks

    Carter Brooks
    Nov 9, 2025, 22:19
    Updated at: Nov 9, 2025, 22:19

    Perfetti returns as the Jets aim to rebound on their western road trip against the surging Ducks.

    The 9-5-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face-off against the 10-3-1 Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

    The contest marks the third test of the season-long, six-game road trip through the westernmost clubs. 

    Photo by Terry Lee/USA Today

    Winnipeg will next travel to Vancouver, Seattle and Calgary to wrap up the stretch. 

    Having dropped the two opening games in Los Angeles and San Jose, the Jets will look to rebound, but will face another tough task against the surprising Ducks, who are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday evening. 

    The Jets will receive a boost as injured forward Cole Perfetti makes his way back to the lineup and will make his season debut on Sunday. 

    Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Sunday, November 9 vs. Anaheim:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Namestnikov-Toews-Perfetti

    Niederreiter-Lowry-Iafallo

    Pearson-Ford-Chibrikov

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Stanley-Pionk

    Fleury-Schenn

    Injured: Nyquist, Samberg

    Healthy Scratches: Lambert, Miller, Koepke