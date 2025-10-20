    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets at Flames

    THN Winnipeg
    Oct 20, 2025, 19:06
    THN Winnipeg

    Line Combinations: Jets at Flames

    THN Winnipeg
    Oct 20, 2025, 19:06
    THN Winnipeg
    Oct 20, 2025, 19:06
    Updated at: Oct 20, 2025, 19:06

    Brad Lambert makes his season debut as the Jets face the Flames. Unpack Winnipeg's evolving forward lines and defense pairings against Calgary.

    The 4-0-1 Winnipeg Jets have travelled out west and are set to take on the 1-5-0 Calgary Flames for the first of two matches in a three-game span.

    Following Monday evening's game, the Jets will return home to Canada Life Centre for a Thursday night affair with Seattle, before hosting the same Flames on Friday. They will close out their three-game homestand against Utah on Sunday.

    Photo by Sergei Belski/USA Today&nbsp;

    Connor Hellebuyck will once again get the start for Winnipeg on Monday, while the majority of the rest of the lineup will stay intact from the past weekend of fun. 

    The lone exception will be that of Brad Lambert (who was recently recalled from the Manitoba Moose) draw in for Parker Ford. Lambert's recall came following the re-assignment of Kale Clague to Manitoba, leaving one open roster spot. He will make his season debut on Monday, looking to maintain the final roster spot - one that has seen Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford cycle through over the past two weeks.

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Monday, October 20 vs. Calgary:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Niederreiter-Toews-Nyquist

    Iafallo-Namestnikov-Lambert

    Koepke-Barron-Pearson

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Stanley-Pionk

    Fleury-Schenn

    Hellebuyck

    Injured: Samberg, Lowry, Perfetti

    Healthy scratches: Miller, Ford, Chibrikov