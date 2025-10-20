Line Combinations: Jets at Flames

The 4-0-1 Winnipeg Jets have travelled out west and are set to take on the 1-5-0 Calgary Flames for the first of two matches in a three-game span.

Following Monday evening's game, the Jets will return home to Canada Life Centre for a Thursday night affair with Seattle, before hosting the same Flames on Friday. They will close out their three-game homestand against Utah on Sunday.

Connor Hellebuyck will once again get the start for Winnipeg on Monday, while the majority of the rest of the lineup will stay intact from the past weekend of fun.

The lone exception will be that of Brad Lambert (who was recently recalled from the Manitoba Moose) draw in for Parker Ford. Lambert's recall came following the re-assignment of Kale Clague to Manitoba, leaving one open roster spot. He will make his season debut on Monday, looking to maintain the final roster spot - one that has seen Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford cycle through over the past two weeks.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Monday, October 20 vs. Calgary:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Toews-Nyquist

Iafallo-Namestnikov-Lambert

Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Injured: Samberg, Lowry, Perfetti

Healthy scratches: Miller, Ford, Chibrikov