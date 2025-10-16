Line Combinations: Jets at Flyers

The 2-1-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face-off against the 1-1-1 Philadelphia Flyers from Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

Thursday's contest marks the second stop of the brief two-game Eastern Conference road trip for Winnipeg that began on Monday in New York.

The Jets will look to gain some healthy bodies back into the lineup, most notably Haydn Fleury and Cole Koepke, both of whom were injured blocking shots over the past week.

Fleury will bumped Colin Miller from the fold, to which Dylan Samberg will now be the only regular defender still sitting out injured.

Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry remain out up front for the Jets.

Parker Ford may draw in for Nikita Chibrikov.

Connor Hellebuyck will retake the reins in net after Eric Comrie picked up his first win of the season in his first appearance down at UBS Arena on the Island.

The game is set to get underway from Xfnity Mobile Arena at 6:00 PM central and can be viewed live on TSN.

Winnipeg Chases Momentum in Philly, Looking to End Long Struggles Against Flyers

Jets aim for three straight wins, facing a Flyers team with a dominant recent history against them. Can Winnipeg's top stars break through?

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Thursday, October 16 vs. Philadelphia:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Iafallo-Toews-Pearson

Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

Koepke-Barron-Ford

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Injured: Samberg, Lowry, Perfetti

Healthy scratches: Chibrikov, Miller, Clague