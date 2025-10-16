    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets at Flyers

    Oct 16, 2025, 15:43
    Updated at: Oct 16, 2025, 16:01

    Jets seek key reinforcements as they clash with the Flyers. Key lineup shifts emerge with injuries and returns.

    The 2-1-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face-off against the 1-1-1 Philadelphia Flyers from Pennsylvania on Thursday evening. 

    Thursday's contest marks the second stop of the brief two-game Eastern Conference road trip for Winnipeg that began on Monday in New York.

    The Jets will look to gain some healthy bodies back into the lineup, most notably Haydn Fleury and Cole Koepke, both of whom were injured blocking shots over the past week.

    Fleury will bumped Colin Miller from the fold, to which Dylan Samberg will now be the only regular defender still sitting out injured. 

    Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry remain out up front for the Jets. 

    Parker Ford may draw in for Nikita Chibrikov.

    Connor Hellebuyck will retake the reins in net after Eric Comrie picked up his first win of the season in his first appearance down at UBS Arena on the Island.

    The game is set to get underway from Xfnity Mobile Arena at 6:00 PM central and can be viewed live on TSN.

    Winnipeg Chases Momentum in Philly, Looking to End Long Struggles Against Flyers Winnipeg Chases Momentum in Philly, Looking to End Long Struggles Against Flyers Jets aim for three straight wins, facing a Flyers team with a dominant recent history against them. Can Winnipeg's top stars break through?

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Thursday, October 16 vs. Philadelphia:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Iafallo-Toews-Pearson

    Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

    Koepke-Barron-Ford

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Stanley-Pionk

    Fleury-Schenn

    Hellebuyck

    Injured: Samberg, Lowry, Perfetti

    Healthy scratches: Chibrikov, Miller, Clague