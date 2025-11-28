Line Combinations: Jets at Hurricanes

The 12-10-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the 14-7-2 Carolina Hurricanes from Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

The 4:00 PM central afternoon start on Thanksgiving Friday will see the second game between the two clubs in the past week.

Winnipeg, which welcomed old friend Nikolaj Ehlers to Canada Life Center last week, is on a downward spiral, while Carolina is doing just fine in a very competitive Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Jets are three points out of the final playoff spot in the Central Division and have four teams to pass in order to make that happen.

The big news of the day will be that of the debut of goaltender Thomas Milic. With Connor Hellebuyck's injury, Eric Comrie will get a rare night off on Friday, paving the way for Milic to start his first career NHL game.

Fellow Moose teammate of Milic's is Elias Salomonsson, who will play for the second-straight game, as he continues to serve as Neal Pionk's injury replacement.

Other than the change in net, there will be no other differences from Winnipeg's most recent lineup.

Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Friday, November 28 vs. Carolina:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Barron-Toews-Nyquist

Niederreiter-Lowry-Iafallo

Pearson-Namestnikov-Perfetti

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Salomonsson

Stanley-Miller

Milic

Injured: Fleury, Hellebuyck, Pionk

Healthy Scratches: Schenn, Koepke