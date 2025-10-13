Line Combinations: Jets at Islanders

The 1-1-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face-off against the 0-2-0 New York Islanders from UBS Arena on the Island on Monday.

The 12:00 noon central start time will be the second-straight early start for the Jets, who narrowly got by the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon at home.

Winnipeg pulled ahead to a 1-0 lead before giving up two-straight goals in the second period. The Jets relied on two strikes from Mark Scheifele to get their first two points of the season, as he put the finishing touches on the 3-2 win.

Now, the Jets will turn their attention to the Islanders, who have yet to find a win this season. Winnipeg will be looking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time in 2025-26.

Eric Comrie will get the start in goal for the Jets - his first of the season.

Other changes to the lineup include defenceman Colin Miller drawing into the fold, with fellow defender Haydn Fleury sitting out due to a knee injury suffered on a shot block on Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Monday, October 13 vs. New York:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Iafallo-Toews-Chibrikov

Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Miller-Schenn

Comrie

Injured: Samberg, Perfetti, Fleury, Lowry

Healthy scratches: Ford, Clague