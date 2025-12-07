Line Combinations: Jets at Oilers

The 14-12-1 Winnipeg Jets are set to take on the 12-11-5 Edmonton Oilers from Rogers Place in Alberta on Saturday night.

The game will be the late-night, 9:00 PM central showing time, with Winnipeg coming off a Friday night home contest vs. Buffalo and a late-night flight to Edmonton.

The Jets managed to find a win on Friday, but will be in tough with their second test in 24 hours against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Co.

The Oilers are also having an abysmal season after back-to-back Cup appearances. Much like that of last year's Presidents' Trophy winners, the Oilers have been unable to string many wins together and are falling behind expectations now approaching the one-third mark of the season.

The Jets, which finally found their first home win since November 18, will likely stick with the same lineup against the Oilers on Saturday with the possible exception of their starting goaltender, as Eric Comrie played the full game on Friday, so it's likely that Thomas Milic will get his second career start.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, December 6 vs. Edmonton:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Toews-Lowry-Perfetti

Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Iafallo

Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Salomonsson

Comrie

Milic

Injured: Fluery, Hellebuyck

Healthy Scratches: Miller, Nyquist