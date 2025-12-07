    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets at Oilers

    Carter Brooks
    Dec 7, 2025, 00:08
    Carter Brooks
    Carter Brooks
    Carter Brooks
    Carter Brooks

    Line Combinations: Jets at Oilers

    Carter Brooks
    Dec 7, 2025, 00:08
    Carter Brooks
    Dec 7, 2025, 00:08
    Updated at: Dec 7, 2025, 02:32

    Jets face a rested Oilers, featuring McDavid and Draisaitl. Can Winnipeg overcome fatigue and a tough road game to secure a critical win?

    The 14-12-1 Winnipeg Jets are set to take on the 12-11-5 Edmonton Oilers from Rogers Place in Alberta on Saturday night.

    The game will be the late-night, 9:00 PM central showing time, with Winnipeg coming off a Friday night home contest vs. Buffalo and a late-night flight to Edmonton. 

    Photo by James Carey Lauder/USA Today&nbsp;

    The Jets managed to find a win on Friday, but will be in tough with their second test in 24 hours against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Co. 

    The Oilers are also having an abysmal season after back-to-back Cup appearances. Much like that of last year's Presidents' Trophy winners, the Oilers have been unable to string many wins together and are falling behind expectations now approaching the one-third mark of the season. 

    The Jets, which finally found their first home win since November 18, will likely stick with the same lineup against the Oilers on Saturday with the possible exception of their starting goaltender, as Eric Comrie played the full game on Friday, so it's likely that Thomas Milic will get his second career start. 

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, December 6 vs. Edmonton:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Toews-Lowry-Perfetti

    Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Iafallo 

    Koepke-Barron-Pearson

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Samberg-Pionk

    Stanley-Salomonsson

    Comrie

    Milic

    Injured: Fluery, Hellebuyck

    Healthy Scratches: Miller, Nyquist