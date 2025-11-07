Line Combinations: Jets at Sharks

The 9-4-0 Winnipeg Jets have arrived in San Jose for another late-night matchup with the 5-6-3 Sharks on Friday night.

The game marks the second test of the Jets' six-game road trip through California, Washington and western Canada.

Having started off with a 3-0 shutout defeat to the Kings on Tuesday, Winnipeg will look to get back on track in San Jose against Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks.

Connor Hellebuyck will be back in net for Winnipeg, while Adam Lowry will suit up in his second game of the season after returning from offseason hip surgery in Los Angeles. Brad Lambert appears to be drawing out in favour of Nikita Chibrikov, while Colin Miller is back in the press box as Haydn Fleury returns to action.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Friday, November 7 at San Jose:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Namestnikov-Toews-Iafallo

Niederreiter-Lowry-Chibrikov

Koepke-Ford-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Healthy Scratches: Miller, Lambert

Injured: Samberg, Perfetti, Nyquist