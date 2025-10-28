Line Combinations: Jets at Wild

The 6-3-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face-off against the 3-5-2 Minnesota Wild from St. Paul on Tuesday evening.

Both teams are coming off losses and will likely be playing some desperate hockey, as the early stage of the season standings begin to take form.

Winnipeg will turn to Connor Hellebuyck in the big divisional test, while Parker Ford will also make his way back into the lineup up front. With Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti nursing their way back form injuries, it is likely only a matter of time until the trio of Ford, Nikita Chibrikov and Brad Lambert make their respective ways back down to the Manitoba Moose.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Tuesday, October 28 at Minnesota:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Namestnikov-Toews-Iafallo

Niederreiter-Barron-Nyquist

Koepke-Ford-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Healthy scratches: Lambert, Chibrikov, Miller

Injured: Lowry, Perfetti