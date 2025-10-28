    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets at Wild

    Oct 28, 2025
    Oct 28, 2025, 18:23
    Updated at: Oct 28, 2025

    Jets shake up lines facing Wild. Hellebuyck starts, Ford returns as injuries linger. Desperate hockey looms in divisional clash.

    The 6-3-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face-off against the 3-5-2 Minnesota Wild from St. Paul on Tuesday evening. 

    Both teams are coming off losses and will likely be playing some desperate hockey, as the early stage of the season standings begin to take form. 

    Winnipeg will turn to Connor Hellebuyck in the big divisional test, while Parker Ford will also make his way back into the lineup up front. With Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti nursing their way back form injuries, it is likely only a matter of time until the trio of Ford, Nikita Chibrikov and Brad Lambert make their respective ways back down to the Manitoba Moose. 

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Tuesday, October 28 at Minnesota:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Namestnikov-Toews-Iafallo

    Niederreiter-Barron-Nyquist

    Koepke-Ford-Pearson

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Stanley-Pionk

    Fleury-Schenn

    Hellebuyck

    Healthy scratches: Lambert, Chibrikov, Miller

    Injured: Lowry, Perfetti