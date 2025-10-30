Line Combinations: Jets vs. Blackhawks

The 7-3-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to host the 5-3-2 Chicago Blackhawks from Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

In what will be both club's 11 contest of the season, Winnipeg's own Jonathan Toews is set to square off with the opponent to which he spent the entirety of his NHL career, earning three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015) and serving as team captain.

"I'll always have a special connection to the people there and the city of Chicago," Toews shared.

Despite not knowing many of the current Blackhawks, Toews says the Thursday evening Central Division clash will be a very special moment. Only suiting up in Chicago will bring back fonder memories when those future road contests occur.

As for the Jets' lineup, Winnipeg is not expected to make any changes from its last time on the ice. Parker Ford remains in the lineup, while defenceman Colin Miller remains in the press box.

Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg skated with the main group for the first time on Thursday, indicating their steps along the recovery path. Both wore yellow non-contact sweaters, indicating they would need more time, while Adam Lowry skated in a regular blue sweater as he works his way back from offseason hip surgery.

Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in goal for the Jets on Thursday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Thursday, October 30 vs. Chicago:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Namestnikov-Toews-Iafallo

Niederreiter-Barron-Nyquist

Koepke-Ford-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Healthy Scratches: Miller,Lambert, Chibrikov

Injured: Lowry, Perfetti, Samberg