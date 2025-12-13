Line Combinations: Jets vs. Capitals

The 14-15-1 Winnipeg Jets are set to host Alex Ovechkin and the 18-9-4 Washington Capitals from Canada Life Centre on Saturday evening.

Things have not gone well for Winnipeg as of late - well, as of Connor Hellebuyck's injury, that is - to which the team has gone 2-8-1 in its last 11 games.

That may come to an end on Saturday, as the Jets' MVP goaltender has worked his way back from injury and has been participating in full practices with the team, just four weeks after his knee surgery.

Whether or not he starts on Saturday is still up for discussion with Domenic DiVincentiis also serving as an option between the pipes (alongside fill-in No. 1 Eric Comrie).

Colin Miller and Tanner Pearson are expected to be Winnipeg's healthy scratches on the evening. Haydn Fleury continues to work his way back to speed following a concussion and illness.

Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Saturday, December 13 vs. Washington:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Barron-Toews-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

Perfetti-Lowry-Koepke

Morrissey-Pionk

Samberg-DeMelo

Stanley-Schenn

Hellebuyck/DiVincentiis

Healthy Scratches: Pearson, Miller, Fleury