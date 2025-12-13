Line Combinations: Jets vs. Capitals

    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carter Brooks
    Dec 13, 2025, 17:15
    Updated at: Dec 13, 2025, 17:15

    Jets face Capitals with Hellebuyck's potential return. Will the MVP come back and ignite Winnipeg's struggling lineup?

    The 14-15-1 Winnipeg Jets are set to host Alex Ovechkin and the 18-9-4 Washington Capitals from Canada Life Centre on Saturday evening. 

    Things have not gone well for Winnipeg as of late - well, as of Connor Hellebuyck's injury, that is - to which the team has gone 2-8-1 in its last 11 games. 

    Photo by Geoff Burke/USA Today&nbsp;

    That may come to an end on Saturday, as the Jets' MVP goaltender has worked his way back from injury and has been participating in full practices with the team, just four weeks after his knee surgery.

    Whether or not he starts on Saturday is still up for discussion with Domenic DiVincentiis also serving as an option between the pipes (alongside fill-in No. 1 Eric Comrie).

    Colin Miller and Tanner Pearson are expected to be Winnipeg's healthy scratches on the evening. Haydn Fleury continues to work his way back to speed following a concussion and illness.

    Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Saturday, December 13 vs. Washington:

    Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

    Barron-Toews-Vilardi

    Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

    Perfetti-Lowry-Koepke

    Morrissey-Pionk

    Samberg-DeMelo

    Stanley-Schenn

    Hellebuyck/DiVincentiis

    Healthy Scratches: Pearson, Miller, Fleury