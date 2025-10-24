Line Combinations: Jets vs. Flames

The 5-2-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face-off against the 1-6-1 Calgary Flames on Friday night.

The game will be the second test of a back-to-back for Winnipeg while also serving as the midway point in a three-game-in-four-night home stretch. The Jets will host Utah on Sunday to complete the set.

After seeing their five-game winning streak go out the window on Thursday, Winnipeg will look to right the ship on Friday with a battle against a familiar opponent.

The Jets faced the Flames on Monday night - a night which most of Canada was watching the Toronto Blue Jays eliminate the Seattle Mariners and advance to the World Series for the first time in 32 years, so that game may not strike a chord for the average fan.

Winnipeg trailed 1-0 heading into the third period, but received goals from Jonathan Toews and Mark Scheifele in the final frame to win it 2-1, concluding the mini road trip on a high.

Things have changed slightly for Winnipeg since the team returned and the lineup may see some alterations for Friday. Head coach Scott Arniel wouldn't tip his hand on who would draw in or out, but the only difference that is already determined is that of the starting goaltender.

Eric Comrie will suit up in place of Connor Hellebuyck, who gets the night off before returning to action on Sunday vs. the Mammoth.

Other changes will be made known during line rushes in pre-game warmups. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time on Friday.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Friday, October 24 vs. Calgary:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

Iafallo-Toews-Chibrikov

Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Miller

Fleury-Pionk

Comrie

Injured: Lowry, Perfetti, Samberg

Healthy scratches: Ford, Lambert, Schenn