Line Combinations: Jets vs. Hurricanes

The 12-7-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the 13-5-2 Carolina Hurricanes from Canada Life Centre on Friday evening.

The game will feature the return of longtime Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed with Carolina this past offseason.

It will also be the first game since Winnipeg announced goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will miss four-to-six weeks as he recovers from a minor arthroscopic procedure in his knee.

The Jets recalled Thomas Milic from the Manitoba Moose on Friday following the announcement, who will serve as Eric Comrie's backup, as the Edmonton product takes over the No. 1 goaltending duties in Hellebuyck's absence.

Winnipeg will make a minor change to its lineup up front, as Cole Koepke draws in for Tanner Pearson on the wing.

Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Friday, November 21 vs. Carolina:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Namestnikov-Toews-Perfetti

Niederreiter-Lowry-Iafallo

Koepke-Barron-Nyquist

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn

Comrie

Injured: Fleury, Hellebuyck

Healthy Scratches: Miller, Pearson

The game gets underway from Canada Life Centre at 7:00 PM central time.