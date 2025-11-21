    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets vs. Hurricanes

    

    Nov 21, 2025
    
    

    Ehlers' Carolina debut ignites a crucial Jets matchup. Can Comrie step up as Hellebuyck's absence shakes up Winnipeg's lineup?

    The 12-7-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the 13-5-2 Carolina Hurricanes from Canada Life Centre on Friday evening.

    The game will feature the return of longtime Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed with Carolina this past offseason. 

    Photo by James Guillory/USA Today&nbsp;

    It will also be the first game since Winnipeg announced goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will miss four-to-six weeks as he recovers from a minor arthroscopic procedure in his knee.

    The Jets recalled Thomas Milic from the Manitoba Moose on Friday following the announcement, who will serve as Eric Comrie's backup, as the Edmonton product takes over the No. 1 goaltending duties in Hellebuyck's absence. 

    Winnipeg will make a minor change to its lineup up front, as Cole Koepke draws in for Tanner Pearson on the wing. 

    Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Friday, November 21 vs. Carolina:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Namestnikov-Toews-Perfetti

    Niederreiter-Lowry-Iafallo

    Koepke-Barron-Nyquist

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Samberg-Pionk

    Stanley-Schenn

    Comrie

    Injured: Fleury, Hellebuyck

    Healthy Scratches: Miller, Pearson

    The game gets underway from Canada Life Centre at 7:00 PM central time. 