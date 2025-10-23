Line Combinations: Jets vs. Kraken

The 5-0-1 Winnipeg Jets are set to face-off against the 3-2-2 Seattle Kraken from Canada Life Centre on Thursday evening.

With no changes to the lineup from Monday's 2-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames, Winnipeg will look to remain in the win column under the 'don't fix it if it ain't broke' mentality.

Connor Hellebuyck will once again start in goal in hopes of finding his fifth win, while Brad Lambert remains in the lineup where he will square off against his uncle Lane Lambert, who serves as the Kraken's head coach.

Haydn Fleury will also see a familiar face opposite he, as his brother Cale - who attended his son's hockey game in Winnipeg on Wednesday night - will be dressing for the Kraken in "the marquee matchup" where the Fleury parents will travel into town and attend the game in street clothes - no jersey in sight.

Morgan Barron, who missed the team's skate on Wednesday, suited up on Thursday morning and will play in his regular spot on Thursday.

The game will get underway at 7:00 PM central time and will mark the first of a three-game-in-four-night set at home for the Jets, with Calgary popping in on Friday and the Utah Mammoth making their first trip to Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Thursday, October 23 vs. Seattle:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Toews-Nyquist

Iafallo-Namestnikov-Lambert

Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Healthy scratches: Ford, Chibrikov, Miller

Injured: Samberg, Perfetti, Lowry

