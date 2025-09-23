Line Combinations: Jets vs. Oilers

The 0-0-1 Winnipeg Jets are set to host the 1-1-0 Edmonton Oilers from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday evening.
Set for a 7:00 PM central face-off, the Jets will welcome hometown product Jonathan Toews to the lineup for the very first time, as he starts the game alongside fellow newcomer Gustav Nyquist and new linemate Cole Perfetti.
The game is Winnipeg's second of the pre-season, which also doubles as its second at home, following Sunday afternoon's overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. Only a handful of players from that game will be suiting up on Tuesday. Eric Comrie will get the start in goal.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Tuesday, September 23 vs. Edmonton:
Perfetti-Toews-Nyquist
Pearson-Yager-Chibrikov
Barlow-Ford-Lambert
Shaw-Julien-Duehr
Samberg-Salomonsson
Heinola-Schenn
Clague-Miller
Sautner-Anhorn
Comrie
DiVincentiis