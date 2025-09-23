Line Combinations: Jets vs. Oilers

The 0-0-1 Winnipeg Jets are set to host the 1-1-0 Edmonton Oilers from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday evening.

Set for a 7:00 PM central face-off, the Jets will welcome hometown product Jonathan Toews to the lineup for the very first time, as he starts the game alongside fellow newcomer Gustav Nyquist and new linemate Cole Perfetti.

The game is Winnipeg's second of the pre-season, which also doubles as its second at home, following Sunday afternoon's overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. Only a handful of players from that game will be suiting up on Tuesday. Eric Comrie will get the start in goal.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Tuesday, September 23 vs. Edmonton:

Perfetti-Toews-Nyquist

Pearson-Yager-Chibrikov

Barlow-Ford-Lambert

Shaw-Julien-Duehr

Samberg-Salomonsson

Heinola-Schenn

Clague-Miller

Sautner-Anhorn

Comrie

DiVincentiis