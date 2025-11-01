    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets vs. Penguins

    Nov 1, 2025, 14:09
    Updated at: Nov 1, 2025, 14:09

    The two top teams in the NHL will face-off against one another on Saturday afternoon from Canada Life Centre as the 8-2-2 Pittsburgh Penguins roll into Winnipeg for a date with the 8-3-0 Jets.

    Despite most putting Pittsburgh near the bottom of their preseason rankings, Sidney Crosby and Co. have turned back time.

    Photo by Charles LeClaire/USA Today&nbsp;

    Fans in Winnipeg get a front row seat to the action in the Saturday matinee on what will be an extremely day of sports for Canadians.

    With Gustav Nyquist remaining out of the lineup following his injury on Thursday, the Jets will have some shuffles to their 12 forwards.

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, November 1, vs. Pittsburgh:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Namestnikov-Toews-Iafallo

    Niederreiter-Barron-Pearson

    Koepke-Ford-Lambert

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Stanley-Pionk

    Fleury-Schenn

    Hellebuyck  

    Healthy Scratches: Chibrikov, Miller

    Injured: Samberg, Lowry, Perfetti