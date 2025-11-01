Line Combinations: Jets vs. Penguins

The two top teams in the NHL will face-off against one another on Saturday afternoon from Canada Life Centre as the 8-2-2 Pittsburgh Penguins roll into Winnipeg for a date with the 8-3-0 Jets.

Despite most putting Pittsburgh near the bottom of their preseason rankings, Sidney Crosby and Co. have turned back time.

Fans in Winnipeg get a front row seat to the action in the Saturday matinee on what will be an extremely day of sports for Canadians.

With Gustav Nyquist remaining out of the lineup following his injury on Thursday, the Jets will have some shuffles to their 12 forwards.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, November 1, vs. Pittsburgh:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Namestnikov-Toews-Iafallo

Niederreiter-Barron-Pearson

Koepke-Ford-Lambert

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Healthy Scratches: Chibrikov, Miller

Injured: Samberg, Lowry, Perfetti