Line Combinations: Jets vs. Penguins

The two top teams in the NHL will face-off against one another on Saturday afternoon from Canada Life Centre as the 8-2-2 Pittsburgh Penguins roll into Winnipeg for a date with the 8-3-0 Jets.
Despite most putting Pittsburgh near the bottom of their preseason rankings, Sidney Crosby and Co. have turned back time.
Fans in Winnipeg get a front row seat to the action in the Saturday matinee on what will be an extremely day of sports for Canadians.
With Gustav Nyquist remaining out of the lineup following his injury on Thursday, the Jets will have some shuffles to their 12 forwards.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, November 1, vs. Pittsburgh:
Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi
Namestnikov-Toews-Iafallo
Niederreiter-Barron-Pearson
Koepke-Ford-Lambert
Morrissey-DeMelo
Stanley-Pionk
Fleury-Schenn
Hellebuyck
Healthy Scratches: Chibrikov, Miller
Injured: Samberg, Lowry, Perfetti