    Line Combinations: Jets vs. Predators

    Oct 18, 2025, 22:21
    Jets adjust lines, scratches for Central Division home game. Hellebuyck starts as Winnipeg eyes another win against Nashville.

    The 3-1-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face-off against the 2-1-2 Nashville Predators from Canada Life Centre on Saturday evening.

    The Hockey Night in Canada showdown is the first home game for the Jets since last weekend, to which the Jets headed out on the road for two-straight games against Eastern Conference teams, to which they won their second and third-straight contests.

    Photo by Steve Roberts/USA Today&nbsp;

    Following his bump to the press box, Nikita Chibrikov will stay firmly planted there alongside Colin Miller as a healthy scratch on Saturday, while Parker Ford remains in the lineup. 

    Haydn Fleury is back with Luke Schenn on the team's third pairing, while Connor Hellebuyck will earn his fourth start of the season. 

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, October 18 vs. Nashville:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

    Iafallo-Toews-Pearson

    Koepke-Barron-Ford

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Stanley-Pionk

    Fleury-Schenn

    Hellebuyck

    Healthy scratches: Chibrikov, Miller

    Injured: Samberg, Lowry, Perfetti

    Puck drop is set for 6:00 PM central time. 