Line Combinations: Jets vs. Predators

The 3-1-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to face-off against the 2-1-2 Nashville Predators from Canada Life Centre on Saturday evening.

The Hockey Night in Canada showdown is the first home game for the Jets since last weekend, to which the Jets headed out on the road for two-straight games against Eastern Conference teams, to which they won their second and third-straight contests.

Following his bump to the press box, Nikita Chibrikov will stay firmly planted there alongside Colin Miller as a healthy scratch on Saturday, while Parker Ford remains in the lineup.

Haydn Fleury is back with Luke Schenn on the team's third pairing, while Connor Hellebuyck will earn his fourth start of the season.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, October 18 vs. Nashville:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

Iafallo-Toews-Pearson

Koepke-Barron-Ford

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Healthy scratches: Chibrikov, Miller

Injured: Samberg, Lowry, Perfetti

Puck drop is set for 6:00 PM central time.