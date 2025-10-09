Line Combinations: Jets vs. Stars

The Winnipeg Jets are set to open the 2025-26 NHL season from Canada Life Centre on Thursday, October 9.

They are set to do battle with the final team they saw in last spring's postseason, Central Division rival, the Dallas Stars.

Thursday's game marks Dallas' season-opener as well, which also starts a run of three-straight divisional tests for the Stars, who will see Colorado and Minnesota next. Winnipeg, on the other hand, will stay home another couple days before hosting the Los Angeles Kings at 12:30 PM on Saturday before hitting the road out east for two games.

Despite offseason hip surgery to captain Adam Lowry and training camp injuries to Dylan Samberg and Cole Perfetti, the Jets will look to lace a talented roster this season. Starting with Thursday's season opener, the team will bring back a number of familiar faces, including all defencemen from last year, while only losing a few pieces on offence.

Jets Open Season at Home Against Stars Team That Ended Their Playoff Run

The Winnipeg Jets will kick off their regular season on Thursday night with a highly anticipated rivalry showdown against the Dallas Stars.

Reigning Hart, Vezina and Jennings Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck will start his first of ~60~ games this season, while newcomer Jonathan Toews will draw into the opening night lineup after suffering an injury late in training camp that had his status for Thursday's affair up in the air.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Thursday, October 9 vs. Dallas:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Nyquist-Toews-Chibrikov

Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Iafallo

Pearson-Barron-Koepke

Morrissey-DeMelo

Fleury-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Injured: Lowry, Samberg, Perfetti

Healthy Scratches: Gustafsson, Lambert, Ford Miller

Puck drop is set for 7:15 PM central time. The came can be viewed live on TSN.