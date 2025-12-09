Line Combinations: Jets vs. Stars

The 14-13-1 Winnipeg Jets are set to take on the 20-5-5 Dallas Stars from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday evening.

The Central Division battle marks the first test of a four-game homestand that sees the Jets face off against four clubs currently seated comfortably in the playoff picture.

Winnipeg, on the other hand, is sitting 26th league-wide and two points behind San Jose for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Since losing Connor Hellebuyck to arthroscopic knee surgery, the Jets have been free falling right out of the playoff picture. They are 2-6-1 in their last nine games and cannot seem to string wins together - at home or on the road.

That said, head coach Scott Arniel has separated his top line - the only line that seemed to be producing - in order to attempt solving his team's depth scoring issues.

Eric Comrie will get the start in goal, while Haydn Fleury continues to work his way back from a concussion and illness. Gustav Nyquist hopes to find his way back into the playing lineup soon as well.

Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Tuesday, December 9 vs. Dallas:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Pearson

Niederreiter-Lowry-Vilardi

Toews-Barron-Koepke

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn

Comrie

Injured: Fleury, Hellebuyck

Healthy Scratches: Miller, Salomonsson, Nyquist

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time. The game can be viewed live on TSN.