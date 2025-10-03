    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Preseason Finale - Jets at Flames

    THN Winnipeg
    Oct 3, 2025, 18:23
    THN Winnipeg
    Oct 3, 2025, 18:23
    Updated at: Oct 3, 2025, 18:23

    The 1-3-1 Winnipeg Jets are off to Calgary for their preseason finale against the Flames on Friday night.

    Looking to close out exhibition play on a high note, the team will closely resemble that of the group of players making the final roster - with a few exceptions.

    Photo by Terry Lee/USA Today 

    With the injury to Jonathan Toews - alongside Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg's long-term injuries - there will be a few fill-ins looking to earn the final available spots within the roster. 

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Friday, October 3 at. Calgary:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Nyquist-Namestnikov-Perfetti

    Niederreiter-Barron-Iafallo

    Koepke-Ford-Pearson

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Stanley-Pionk

    Fleury-Schenn

    Hellebuyck

    Friday's showdown from Calgary is set to be played at 8:00 PM central time and can be viewed live on TSN3. 