Line Combinations: Preseason Finale - Jets at Flames

The 1-3-1 Winnipeg Jets are off to Calgary for their preseason finale against the Flames on Friday night.
Looking to close out exhibition play on a high note, the team will closely resemble that of the group of players making the final roster - with a few exceptions.
With the injury to Jonathan Toews - alongside Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg's long-term injuries - there will be a few fill-ins looking to earn the final available spots within the roster.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Friday, October 3 at. Calgary:
Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi
Nyquist-Namestnikov-Perfetti
Niederreiter-Barron-Iafallo
Koepke-Ford-Pearson
Morrissey-DeMelo
Stanley-Pionk
Fleury-Schenn
Hellebuyck
Friday's showdown from Calgary is set to be played at 8:00 PM central time and can be viewed live on TSN3.