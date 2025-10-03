Line Combinations: Preseason Finale - Jets at Flames

The 1-3-1 Winnipeg Jets are off to Calgary for their preseason finale against the Flames on Friday night.

Looking to close out exhibition play on a high note, the team will closely resemble that of the group of players making the final roster - with a few exceptions.

With the injury to Jonathan Toews - alongside Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg's long-term injuries - there will be a few fill-ins looking to earn the final available spots within the roster.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Friday, October 3 at. Calgary:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Nyquist-Namestnikov-Perfetti

Niederreiter-Barron-Iafallo

Koepke-Ford-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Friday's showdown from Calgary is set to be played at 8:00 PM central time and can be viewed live on TSN3.