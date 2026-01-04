Logan Stanley to Face Supplemental Discipline Following Punch on Brady Tkachuk

The Winnipeg Jets will likely be without one of their top goal scorers for the short-term future.

No, Kyle Connor, Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele are in tact, but Logan Stanley - of all people - who sits fourth in team goal scoring is expected to face a short suspension.

On Sunday, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Stanley, along with Calgary's John Beecher, would be facing disciplinary hearings for their actions on Saturday, which both involved sucker punches to "unsuspecting" opponents.

The two events in questions were different from one another but each carried similar results - a bare fist to the face of an opponent, and an opponent down on the ice.

Stanley and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk got all tied up in front of the benches, to which Stanley ended up ripping Tkachuk's helmet off and dropping him to the ice with one bare handed shot.

Beecher was in the middle of a large group melee and landed a punch square to the face of a defenceless Michael McCarron, sending him straight down the tunnel for repairs.

Both players will likely face single-game bans for their actions.

Amid a dark season for Winnipeg, Stanley has been a bright light on offence from the blue line. He has more goals than all other defencemen on the team - including all-star and Norris Trophy contender Josh Morrissey and fellow offensive defender Neal Pionk. His defence, however, has come with its typical gaffes.

With Stanley expected to miss a game, fellow offensive defenceman Haydn Fleury may get a chance to draw back into the lineup after a lengthy stretch as a healthy scratch. He played key minutes for Winnipeg in the postseason last spring.

Currently sitting dead last in the league at 15-21-4, Winnipeg returns home for a five-game homestand and a stretch that sees nine of its next 11 games played at Canada Life Centre. It will be a season-defining month, to which the Jets will either come out at bottom feeders with a real shot at the first overall selection this June, or begin making moves to attempt a nearly improbable comeback in the season's second half.

Next up is a test vs. Vegas on Tuesday evening, before Edmonton, Los Angeles, New Jersey and New York roll into town over the next week.