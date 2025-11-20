Lowry Locks in for Life

The Winnipeg Jets have made their intentions known: Adam Lowry will be a Jet for life.

On Wednesday evening, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and his crew officially finalized the contractual agreement with Captain Lowry on a brand new, five-year extension running through the 2030-31 season, to which he will be 38 years of age.

The deal features an annual average value of $5 million, totalling $25 million over the course of his five-year agreement.

Set to become a free agent this offseason, Lowry's camp opted to continue working on the contract through the season after not coming to an agreement over the summer.

One would have to think his ability to get back into the action and continue producing in his typical form following offseason hip surgery played a role in the timing.

Having missed the team's first 12 games as he continued rehabbing his hip, the 32-year-old centre made his debut on Winnipeg's third line for its season-long, six-game road trip beginning November 4 in Los Angeles.

He scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday night at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets and is up to three points and four penalty minutes in his seven games so far.

Selected 67th overall in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Lowry was named team captain in advance of the 2023-24 season, and has gone on to help Winnipeg to a league-best 120 wins and 250 points, while owning a league-low 2.4 goals against average per game.

Lowry produced at a career-best rate last season, scoring 16 goals and putting up 34 points in just 73 games. He has averaged 35 points over the past three seasons. He also matched a career-best four playoff goals last spring.

In 782 games for Winnipeg, Lowry has 122 goals, 276 points and 420 penalty minutes, plus an additional 15 goals, 24 points and 37 penalty minutes in the postseason.